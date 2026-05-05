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DJ Reader News: Signs two-year deal with G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Giants agreed to terms with Reader on a two-year, $12.5 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reader can earn an additional $3 million via incentives. The veteran defensive lineman will turn 32 years old this summer but started all 17 regular-season games with the Lions last season. Reader failed to record a sack in 2025, finishing with 28 tackles (11 solo) on 53 percent of the defensive snaps. Reader will help offset the loss of Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the Giants' defensive front.

DJ Reader
New York Giants
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