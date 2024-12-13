D.J. Reed Injury: Downgrades to doubtful

Reed (groin) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters earlier that Reed would be questionable for Sunday's game, but Friday's injury report clarified Reed to be doubtful due to a groin issue. This comes as no surprise, considering the 28-year-old didn't practice Thursday or Friday. If Reed is sidelined in Week 15 as expected, Qwan'tez Stiggers will likely serve as one of the Jets' starting outside corners.