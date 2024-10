Reed (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Reed sustained a groin injury in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Bills on Monday night, so it's no surprise he was estimated as a DNP on Wednesday. The veteran cornerback will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Jets' Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.