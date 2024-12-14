D.J. Reed Injury: Not playing vs. Jags

Reed (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed was listed as doubtful Friday but has been downgraded to out Saturday, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his activity in practice over the last few days. Qwan'tez Stiggers will likely serve as one of the Jets' starting outside corners with Reed sidelined. The former Kansas State alum will aim to return for the Week 16 matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 22.