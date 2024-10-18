D.J. Reed Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Reed (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reed didn't practice all week after sustaining a groin injury in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Bills, but Friday's injury report suggests that he still has a chance to suit up Sunday night. If the veteran corner is unable to play through his groin issue in Week 7, expect Brandin Echols and Qwan'tez Stiggers to see additional work in the Jets' secondary.