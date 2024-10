Reed (groin) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

A groin injury from Week 6 against the Bills prevented Reed from participating in practice all week, and he will miss his second game of the regular season. Reed will need to return to the practice field if he wishes to return for Week 8 against the Patriots on Oct. 27. Brandin Echols is the top candidate to start at corner Sunday opposite Sauce Gardner.