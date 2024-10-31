D.J. Reed News: Back in Thursday

Reed has returned to Thursday's game against the Texans after being evaluated for a possible concussion, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The cornerback recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks and a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup before exiting. Reed had 24 tackles (18 solo) and seven pass breakups in the six previous games he played in this season, and he played on 98-100 percent of the defensive snaps in five of those six.