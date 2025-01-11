D.J. Reed News: Logs 11 pass defenses in 2024
Reed finished the regular season with 64 tackles (52 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with 11 pass defenses over 14 games (all starts).
Reed had three one-week injury absences during the campaign but otherwise was a reliable part of New York's secondary, starting all 14 games in which he played. The veteran cornerback paced the Jets with 11 pass defenses, which was his second-highest total over his seven-year career. Reed has reached the end of the three-year contract he signed with New York in 2022, and he indicated in late December that he's ready to test the free-agency waters, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday.
