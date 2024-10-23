D.J. Reed News: Moves past groin injury

Reed (groin) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reed suffered a groin injury in Week 6 against the Bills, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers. Reed's ability to practice in full Wednesday, even in a walkthrough, is a good sign that his absence will be limited to just one game. Barring any setback, the Jets should be with their top two corners in Reed and Sauce Gardner for Sunday's AFC East showdown against Drake Maye and the struggling Patriots on Sunday.