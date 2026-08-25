DJ Rogers Injury: Absent with knee injury

Rogers (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's practice session, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The undrafted free agent out of TCU has been working towards a potential roster spot since signing with the team in late August. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end was always a long shot to make the roster with Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker holding down the top three roles, but an injury that keeps Rogers out of key competitive reps will not make the cutdown day decision any harder.