DJ Rogers News: Could be a Cowboy

Rogers is slated to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rogers worked his way up the TCU depth chart over his five-year tenure, earning himself a starting role for the Horned Frogs in the 2025 season. The 24-year-old tight end played 54.4 percent of his snaps inline for the spread scheme. Rogers has a massive wingspan (82.25 inches), finishes catches well (9.5-inch hands), and moves very well with his 258-pound body. The tight end is a promising physical prospect, but his low-level elusiveness and lack of starts at the college level put him behind his peers in versatility, knowledge, and experience. TCU coaches and an NFL scout say he is selfless and coachable, so if the team can fix some issues (such as hand placement and contact balance), Rogers could become a great depth piece for the Cowboys' special teams and offensive units.