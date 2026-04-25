DJ Rogers News: Set to join Dallas

Rogers agreed to a deal Saturday with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rogers worked his way up the TCU depth chart over his five-year college career, earning himself a starting role for the Horned Frogs in the 2025 season. The 24-year-old tight end played 54.4 percent of his snaps inline for TCU's spread scheme and logged 34 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets over 13 games. Rogers has a massive wingspan (82 and 1/4 inches), finishes catches well and moves very well with his 258-pound body. The tight end is a promising physical prospect, but his low-level elusiveness and lack of starts at the college level put him behind his peers in versatility, knowledge and experience.