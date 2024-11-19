Fantasy Football
DJ Turner Injury: Broken collarbone confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Turner sustained a fractured clavicle during Sunday's game against the Chargers and will be placed on injured reserve, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

As Cincinnati feared, Turner broke his clavicle in Week 11, and there's a good chance he'll have to miss the remainder of the season as a result. His departure opens up a starting spot at corner which could be filled by rookie fifth-rounder Josh Newton.

DJ Turner
Cincinnati Bengals
