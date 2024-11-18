DJ Turner Injury: Likely out for season
Turner is feared to have sustained a fractured clavicle in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2023 second-rounder was settling into a starting role at cornerback, but now it looks like his second season is probably going to get cut short. If that ends up being the case, rookie fifth-rounder Josh Newton would figure to step up as a starter.
