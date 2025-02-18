DJ Turner Injury: To be restricted free agent
Turner (knee) secured 16 of 29 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown across 12 regular-season games with the Raiders in 2024. He also rushed five times for 33 yards and one touchdown, and compiled 106 kick return yards plus 77 yards as a punt returner.
Turner compiled a career-best year across the board before landing on IR early December due to a knee injury sustained Week 13. The 28-year-old is slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning he'll be allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Las Vegas will retain the right to match any offer.
