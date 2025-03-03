Fantasy Football
DJ Turner Injury: Won't receive tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

The Raiders decided to not tender Turner (knee) on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Turner missed Las Vegas' final five games of the 2024 season due to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. However, he was fairly productive when on the field, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown. The Pittsburgh product also added five carries for 33 yards and one touchdown on the ground last season, playing 162 offensive snaps across 12 appearances. Fowler reported that the Raiders are open to bringing Turner back to Las Vegas, but only at a price lower than the tender.

