DJ Turner headshot

DJ Turner News: Earns four targets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Turner caught two of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos. He also returned two punts for 14 yards.

Turner has earned just seven total targets over the Raiders' past three games, resulting in five catches for 34 yards during this recent stretch. Meanwhile on Sunday, fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker combined for a 17-203-0 receiving line on 23 total targets. Nonetheless, Turner figures to retain the No. 3 WR role against the Chiefs in Week 13.

DJ Turner
Las Vegas Raiders
