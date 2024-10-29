DJ Turner News: First career receiving TD in loss

Turner caught all four of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for four yards and returned a punt for 17 yards.

Turner's offensive snap share dipped to 53 percent upon Jakobi Meyers' return to the lineup from a two-game absence, but Turner still out-produced fellow wideout Tre Tucker, who finished the contest with a 2-26-0 receiving line. Turner has caught eight total passes for 78 yards and a score over the Raiders' past three games, and they're expected to trail again in Week 9 against the Bengals.