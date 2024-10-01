DJ Turner News: Scores first career touchdown

Turner rushed once for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

His 42 percent snap share marked a season high and came with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. Although Turner failed to haul in his only target, the 27-year-old hit pay dirt on an 18-yard end-around in the third quarter for his first career touchdown. Expect a similar role for Turner behind starters Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker in Week 5 against the Broncos if Adams remains out with the hamstring injury.