DJ Turner headshot

DJ Turner News: Targeted four times in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Turner caught one of four targets for 12 yards and he rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Turner drew the first official start of his three-year career next to fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker with Davante Adams (hamstring) still sidelined for Sunday's contest, but Turner posted an inefficient 1-12-0 receiving line on four targets despite logging a season-high 52 offensive snaps. However, Turner could remain quite active in three-wide sets for an extended period of time if Adams ultimately forces his way out of Las Vegas, as trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Steelers.

DJ Turner
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News