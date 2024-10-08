DJ Turner News: Targeted four times in loss

Turner caught one of four targets for 12 yards and he rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Turner drew the first official start of his three-year career next to fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker with Davante Adams (hamstring) still sidelined for Sunday's contest, but Turner posted an inefficient 1-12-0 receiving line on four targets despite logging a season-high 52 offensive snaps. However, Turner could remain quite active in three-wide sets for an extended period of time if Adams ultimately forces his way out of Las Vegas, as trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Steelers.