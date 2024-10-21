Fantasy Football
DJ Turner News: Targeted seven times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Turner caught two of seven targets for 13 yards and he also returned one punt for seven yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Turner logged 75 of a possible 79 offensive snaps while earning a career-high seven targets with fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) inactive for a second straight game, but Turner's attention from quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (thumb) and Gardner Minshew didn't amount to much fantasy production. Meyers' potential Week 8 return from injury would result in a demotion for Turner into the No. 3 role, but he remains somewhat relevant following Davante Adams' departure to the Jets. Regardless, rookie sensation Brock Bowers continues to command a significant portion of the target share among this struggling aerial attack.

