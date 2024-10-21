DJ Turner News: Targeted seven times Sunday

Turner caught two of seven targets for 13 yards and he also returned one punt for seven yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Turner logged 75 of a possible 79 offensive snaps while earning a career-high seven targets with fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) inactive for a second straight game, but Turner's attention from quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (thumb) and Gardner Minshew didn't amount to much fantasy production. Meyers' potential Week 8 return from injury would result in a demotion for Turner into the No. 3 role, but he remains somewhat relevant following Davante Adams' departure to the Jets. Regardless, rookie sensation Brock Bowers continues to command a significant portion of the target share among this struggling aerial attack.