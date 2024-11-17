Fantasy Football
DJ Turner

DJ Turner News: Three catches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 17, 2024

Turner secured all three targets for 29 yards and returned one kickoff for 31 yards in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Turner bounced back from not drawing a single target in a Week 9 loss to the Bengals to post his second-highest catch total of the season. The third-year pro and fellow complementary wideout Tre Tucker seem to be stuck in a similar plight within the heavily concentrated Raiders air attack, that being having the misfortune of playing behind the high-usage duo of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Turner will remain a highly speculative fantasy option in a tough Week 12 home matchup against the Broncos.

DJ Turner
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
