Williams was elevated from the Buccaneers' practice squad Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Williams will assumingly operate as Tampa Bay's No. 3 running back behind Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, with Rachaad White (foot) doubtful to play against the Saints. The 24-year-old Williams joined the Bucs after going undrafted out of Arizona in the spring and was added to their practice squad after being waived Aug. 27.