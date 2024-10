Williams reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The running back was elevated for Sunday's 51-27 win over the Saints with starter Rachaad White out with a foot injury. Williams did not see an offensive snap, as Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker handled 49 and 29 offensive snaps, respectively. Williams did play eight snaps on special teams and return two kicks for 54 yards.