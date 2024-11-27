Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Wonnum (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wonnum played through a quadriceps issue in the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs, recording five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 51 defensive snaps. However, it now appears he picked up a hamstring injury in the process. Wonnum's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether the first-year Panther can suit up for the Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now