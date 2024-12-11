Fantasy Football
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 12:17pm

Wonnum (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Wonnum played through his knee injury and served as one of the Panthers' top defensive playmakers in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, recording five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 42 defensive snaps. It's likely that Wednesday's limited practice session is precautionary, but Wonnum's participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 15, when the Panthers host the Cowboys.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
