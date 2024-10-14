D.J. Wonnum Injury: Not ready to practice

Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Wonnum (quadricep) still has to complete the "last stage" of his recovery before returning to practice, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Wonnum has yet to play this season due to a left quad injury that he sustained in late December that required surgery. While Canales noted that Wonnum is coming along in his recovery, the edge rusher looks like he'll remain limited to rehab work this week rather than practicing.