Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum Injury: Not ready to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 15, 2024 at 5:41am

Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Wonnum (quadricep) still has to complete the "last stage" of his recovery before returning to practice, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Wonnum has yet to play this season due to a left quad injury that he sustained in late December that required surgery. While Canales noted that Wonnum is coming along in his recovery, the edge rusher looks like he'll remain limited to rehab work this week rather than practicing.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News