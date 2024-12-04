Fantasy Football
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum Injury: Nursing knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Wonnum (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wonnum was also limited at practice the Wednesday before Carolina's tilt versus the Buccaneers in Week 13, but that was due to a hamstring injury, and his knee issue looks like it's separate. If he can't manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely go into the weekend with an injury designation.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
