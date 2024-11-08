D.J. Wonnum Injury: Questionable for Week 10
Wonnum (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Wonnum is looking to make his season debut after spending the first nine weeks of the 2024 campaign on reserve/PUP. He got in a week of full practices ahead of Sunday's contest in Germany but also practiced in full all last week before being ruled out against the Saints. The Panthers will need to make a decision on Wonnum by Saturday afternoon.
