D.J. Wonnum Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Wonnum (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Wonnum made his season debut in Week 10 after spending the first nine weeks of the season recovering from a quad issue. He was limited in practice Thursday but was able to practice in full Friday and should be on the right side of the questionable tag against Kansas City. In his Week 10 debut, Wonnum logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble versus the Giants.