Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum Injury: Questionable to face Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Wonnum (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

After logging a full practice Wednesday, Wonnum was limited Thursday and Friday. He missed the first nine games of the season and has been dealing with injuries much of the year. Wonnum has played in each of the last six contests, logging 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble as the team's top edge rusher.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now