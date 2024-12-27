D.J. Wonnum Injury: Questionable to face Tampa Bay

Wonnum (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

After logging a full practice Wednesday, Wonnum was limited Thursday and Friday. He missed the first nine games of the season and has been dealing with injuries much of the year. Wonnum has played in each of the last six contests, logging 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble as the team's top edge rusher.