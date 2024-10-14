D.J. Wonnum Injury: Still not ready to return

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Wonnum (quadriceps) still has to complete the "last stage" of his recovery, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The first-year Panther has yet to play this season due to a quadriceps injury sustained in late December of last year. It sounds like Wonnum isn't ready to return just yet, but once he moves past his injury, he's expected to line up opposite Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) as part of the Panthers' top edge-rushing duo.