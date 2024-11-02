D.J. Wonnum Injury: Won't play vs. NOLA

Wonnum (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wonnum began the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from left quadriceps surgery that he underwent in December of 2023. Despite being a full practice participant all week, the 2020 fourth-round pick will not be activated ahead of Sunday's contest. Wonnum's next chance at making his regular-season debut will be against the Giants in Week 10.