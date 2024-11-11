Fantasy Football
D.J. Wonnum

D.J. Wonnum News: Gets sack in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 10:43am

Wonnum recorded six tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Giants.

Wonnum was not fooled by an attempted flea flicker in the middle of the second quarter, turning the corner on Jermaine Eluemunor to get to Daniel Jones on third down and force a punt. The forced fumble was his first since back in 2022. He'll be looking to build on Sunday's momentum after Carolina's bye in Week 11.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
