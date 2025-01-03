D.J. Wonnum News: Good to go against Atlanta

Wonnum (knee/rest) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Wonnum opened the week as a DNP in order to get some additional rest due to a lingering issue. He ramped up his practice participation over the next two days, culminating in a full session Friday. Wonnum has logged 32 tackles (17 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and fumble recovery across seven regular-season games.