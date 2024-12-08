Fantasy Football
D.J. Wonnum News: Good to go against Eagles

Published on December 8, 2024

Wonnum (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wonnum opened the week with consecutive limited practices due to a knee injury. He finished strong with a full practice Friday and has done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. In his three games since returning from the reserve/PUP list in early November, Wonnum has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

