D.J. Wonnum News: Links up with Lions
Detroit is signing Wonnum to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wonnum spent the past two seasons with Carolina following four campaigns with the Vikings. He started 37 of the 39 regular-season games in which he appeared over the past three seasons, recording 15.0 sacks and 10 defensed passes over that span. Wonnum could compete for a starting job with Detroit, though such a role isn't guaranteed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D.J. Wonnum See More
-
NFL Reactions
NFL Reactions: Wild Card Weekend Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways65 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips131 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 5163 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Brock Bowers Banged Up165 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips166 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring D.J. Wonnum See More