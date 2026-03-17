D.J. Wonnum News: Links up with Lions

Detroit is signing Wonnum to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wonnum spent the past two seasons with Carolina following four campaigns with the Vikings. He started 37 of the 39 regular-season games in which he appeared over the past three seasons, recording 15.0 sacks and 10 defensed passes over that span. Wonnum could compete for a starting job with Detroit, though such a role isn't guaranteed.