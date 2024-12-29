Fantasy Football
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum News: Will play against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Wonnum (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wonnum closed the week with consecutive limited practices due to a shoulder injury. However, the injury doesn't appear to be serious enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's NFC South showdown. Wonnum will start at edge rusher opposite Jadeveon Clowney.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
