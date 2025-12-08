Metcalf took a hard hit during Sunday's contest, per the report, and he was sent to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" after "experiencing stomach pains" once he'd boarded the Steelers' team flight. Metcalf wound up staying overnight in Baltimore for observation, but he was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Monday. It's unclear how the injury will affect the wideout's status for a Week 15 matchup with the Dolphins, but he will be afforded an extra day to rest and recover before the Monday nighter.