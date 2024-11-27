Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DK Metcalf headshot

DK Metcalf Injury: DNP with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Metcalf didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As the Seahawks opened Week 13 preparations, both Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (knee) are sitting out due to new health concerns. As a result, the team's ensuing practice reports Thursday and Friday likely will be key for who among the pair may be in danger of missing Sunday's game at the Jets. Since returning from an MCL sprain, Metcalf has gathered in 11 of 14 targets for 129 yards and no touchdowns over the last two contests.

DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now