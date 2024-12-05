DK Metcalf Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Metcalf (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf tended to a knee injury during this past Sunday's win at the Jets, but it wasn't the reason his practice reps have been impacted during Week 14 prep. Instead, the shoulder issue that sidelined him for the first two sessions last week has left him limited this Wednesday and a DNP one day later. As such, Metcalf's listing on Friday's injury report will be of keen interest in advance of Sunday's game in Arizona.