Following a stellar outing in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Ravens in which he caught seven of 12 targets for a season-high 148 receiving yards, Metcalf was admitted to a Baltimore-area hospital when he reported stomach pain on the team flight. Metcalf's stomach discomfort appeared to stem from a hard shot he took during Sunday's game, but a significant internal injury was seemingly ruled out following his hospital stay. Tomlin intimated that Metcalf will open Week 15 prep as a limited participant, but the early expectation is that he'll be cleared to handle his usual duties as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver by the time Monday's game arrives.