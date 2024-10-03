Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf headshot

DK Metcalf Injury: Limited Thursday with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 8:48pm

Metcalf (hand) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf missed one session during Week 3 prep due to a hand issue, but he otherwise hasn't been hindered in practice until Thursday's capped showing. He currently has a streak of three consecutive 100-yard performances, so how he's listed on Friday's injury report will be of extra interest as the Seahawks continue to gear up for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
