DK Metcalf Injury: Limited Thursday with hand injury

Metcalf (hand) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf missed one session during Week 3 prep due to a hand issue, but he otherwise hasn't been hindered in practice until Thursday's capped showing. He currently has a streak of three consecutive 100-yard performances, so how he's listed on Friday's injury report will be of extra interest as the Seahawks continue to gear up for Sunday's game versus the Giants.