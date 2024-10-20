DK Metcalf Injury: Needs cart to go to locker room

Metcalf (knee) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest at Atlanta, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After the Seahawks deemed him questionable to return early in the fourth quarter, Metcalf was seen stretching out the knee in question before heading to the locker room on the cart. Without Metcalf's services, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett will headline the team's passing game, with Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault and Dareke Young the other options at wide receiver.