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DK Metcalf Injury: Not expected to practice this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday that Metcalf (undisclosed) will be "hard pressed to work this week" in training camp practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Metcalf is working through an unspecified injury, and he joined fellow wideout Michael Pittman (leg) on the sidelines for the Steelers' preseason opener against the Packers on Thursday. It looks like both Metcalf and Pittman are facing uphill battles to return to practice this week, making it unlikely that either of them suit up for this Friday's exhibition contest against the Jets.

DK Metcalf
Pittsburgh Steelers
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