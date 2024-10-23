DK Metcalf Injury: Out for first two Week 8 practices

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Metcalf (knee) will miss Seattle's next two practices and then have his sprained MCL evaluated on Friday before the team makes a decision on his status for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf's chances of suiting up Week 8 will rest largely on the extent of his participation at Friday's practice, and the Seahawks aren't expected to have any updates on the star wide receiver's health until then. The wideout reportedly suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain during Seattle's win over Atlanta last Sunday, and he could be at risk of missing his first game of the season this weekend versus Buffalo. If Metcalf is sidelined, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will lead Seattle's receiver room, with Jake Bobo seeing more reps in three-receiver sets.