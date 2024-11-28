Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf Injury: Remains DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 1:46pm

Metcalf (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks may be exercising caution with two of their top wide receivers, but neither Metcalf nor Tyler Lockett (knee) have logged any on-field work this week, leaving just one more chance to do so ahead of the weekend. Friday's practice likely will be key for Metcalf's odds to be available Sunday at the Jets.

