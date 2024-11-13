DK Metcalf Injury: Returning to limited practice

Metcalf (knee) will be a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf suffered an MCL sprain Week 7 and missed the final two games before Seattle's Week 10 bye. Coach Mike McDonald was optimistic about Metcalf being ready after the bye, and a return to practice Wednesday is the first major step toward playing this Sunday against the 49ers.