DK Metcalf Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Metcalf (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf will miss his second straight game with an MCL sprain, but he at least has a good chance to avoid further absences with a bye week coming up after Sunday's divisional game. Jake Bobo took most of Metcalf's usual snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Bills but was targeted just once on 24 routes.