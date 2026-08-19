DK Metcalf Injury: Says he's fine, no long-term concern
Metcalf (undisclosed) said Wednesday that he's "fine" and isn't concerned about his status for Week 1, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.
Metcalf has missed more than a week of practice due to an undisclosed injury, a stretch that included the Steelers' preseason opener against the Packers last Thursday. At the same time, fellow WR Michael Pittman also has been sidelined with a hamstring issue. Pittsburgh likely will continue to take a cautious approach with its top two pass catchers with the Sept. 13 Week 1 matchup with the Falcons in mind.
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